Southern Rail said a person was struck by a train between Angmering and Brighton.
Emergency services are on scene attending the incident, thought to be a fatality, with all lines between Worthing, Littlehampton and Barnham currently blocked.
Trains running between these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised with disruption expected until 2pm.
A statement from Southern said: ‘It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Worthing and Littlehampton / Barnham.
‘All lines are closed between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.’
Southern are expecting severe disruption and have advised people to travel later – with delays of one hour being added to journey times at present.
The rail firm is working to arrange alternative journey options and will let travellers know when these are in place.