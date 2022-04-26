Southern Rail said a person was struck by a train between Angmering and Brighton.

Emergency services are on scene attending the incident, thought to be a fatality, with all lines between Worthing, Littlehampton and Barnham currently blocked.

Trains running between these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised with disruption expected until 2pm.

A statement from Southern said: ‘It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Worthing and Littlehampton / Barnham.

‘All lines are closed between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.’

Southern are expecting severe disruption and have advised people to travel later – with delays of one hour being added to journey times at present.

