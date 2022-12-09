News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Southsea man chased by police and arrested for stealing E-bike worth £2,900 near Waitrose

A MAN from Southsea was arrested for stealing a premium E-bike outside Waitrose.

By Freddie Webb
40 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers from Central Southsea and St Judes spotted the 20-year-old riding the Cube Compact past the supermarket on Marmion Road. Police stopped and questioned the individual on Sunday morning at 11.40am.

SEE ALSO: Cosham pedestrian killed in collision with lorry - sparking police appeal for witnesses

Hide Ad

He tried to run away when asked who owned the pedal-cycle. The man was arrested after a short foot chase. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are trying to reunite the £2,900 pedal cycle with its owner.

Officers are trying to return this Cube Compact to its rightful owner. The arrest happened outside Waitrose in Marmion Road. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary
Most Popular

A spokeswoman said: ‘When questioned about the bike, the man, a 20-year-old from Southsea, tried to run away from police. Following a short pursuit, he was located and arrested on suspicion of theft of a pedal cycle.

SEE ALSO: Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth to star in BBC series focusing on her first deployment around the world

Hide Ad

‘He has been released from police custody on bail while our enquiries continue.

‘If anyone thinks it may be theirs then we would ask them to please call 101 or submit a report via our website quoting reference 44220490949/Op Willpower.’