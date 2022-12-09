Officers from Central Southsea and St Judes spotted the 20-year-old riding the Cube Compact past the supermarket on Marmion Road. Police stopped and questioned the individual on Sunday morning at 11.40am.

He tried to run away when asked who owned the pedal-cycle. The man was arrested after a short foot chase. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are trying to reunite the £2,900 pedal cycle with its owner.

Officers are trying to return this Cube Compact to its rightful owner. The arrest happened outside Waitrose in Marmion Road. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

A spokeswoman said: ‘When questioned about the bike, the man, a 20-year-old from Southsea, tried to run away from police. Following a short pursuit, he was located and arrested on suspicion of theft of a pedal cycle.

‘He has been released from police custody on bail while our enquiries continue.