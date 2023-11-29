Southsea man facing multiple domestic abuse charges is remanded in custody over Christmas
A man facing domestic abuse charges in Portsmouth has been remanded in custody over Christmas.
Marc Masterton, 26, previously of Montgomerie Road in Southsea, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today to face one count of engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and six counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The offences are alleged to have been committed against a woman in her 20s between 1 July 2017 and 30 September 2019.
Masterton did not enter pleas with the case sent to Portsmouth Crown Court for trial on January 2. He was remanded in custody.