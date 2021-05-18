Southsea man fined after being caught driving while on MDMA on the A3 near Horndean

Jagdeep Sidhu, 41, of Madison Walk, Birmingham, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and damaging a police cell by urinating in it on January 30.

Magistrates imposed £90 compensation and £310 prosecution costs.

He committed the public order offence at HMS Nelson in Portsmouth.

Daniel Tuvey, 20, of High Street, Gosport, admitted cannabis drug-driving in Felix Road, Gosport, on November 11.

Magistrates fined him £120 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

He was banned for a year.

Alan Mai, 24, of Royal Carriage Mews, London, admitted having the class B drug cannabis in Portsmouth on May 20 last year.

File photo of traffic police in Portsmouth. Picture Ian Hargreaves (151954-9)

He was fined £175 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Charles Wheeler, 25, of Livingstone Road, Southsea, admitted drug-driving with MDMA in his blood at Chalton on the A3.

He was stopped southbound between Chalton and Horndean on October 14.

Magistrates fined him £120 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

He was banned for a year.

Darryl Rae, 31, of Robin Hood Way, London, admitted failing to provide a specimen of blood while being investigated over a Road Traffic Act offence on March 22 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a two-year community order with 80 hours' unpaid work.

He must pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

He was banned for 17 months.

Jamie Benn, 20, of Cunningham Road, Purbrook, admitted cannabis drug-driving in Fratton Road, Portsmouth, on October 3.

Magistrates fined him £315 with a 12-month ban, £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Billy Poling, 28, of Warren Avenue, Milton, admitted having ketamine, a class B drug, in Southsea on July 21.

Magistrates fined him £320 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Brett Fielder, 36, of White Chimney Row, Westbourne, West Sussex, admitted drink-driving in Harts Farm Way, Havant, on January 1.

A breath test revealed he had 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He was fined £80 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Magistrates banned him for 16 months.

