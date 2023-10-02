Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chas Thomas Hunter was sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court after committing a spree of thefts at Solent Retail Park in Selbourne Road, Havant. Havant Police reported on Facebook that 16 thefts took place earlier this year, with £1,800 worth of goods being snatched from M&S, Home Bargains, and Next.

Hunter 32, of Beach Road in Southsea, has also been banned from re-entering these stores following his prison term. Havant Police said: “Last Thursday (September 28) 32 year-old Chas Thomas Hunter of Beach Road in Southsea was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison and given a two year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

"Shoplifting is not a victimless crime, it can fund all sorts of other criminality, and no shop-owner or worker should have to face criminal behaviour and abuse while doing their job.” Police are encouraging anyone to report shoplifting when they see it.