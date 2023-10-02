Southsea man jailed after stealing hundreds of pounds of goods from M&S, Home Bargains, and Next in Havant
Chas Thomas Hunter was sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court after committing a spree of thefts at Solent Retail Park in Selbourne Road, Havant. Havant Police reported on Facebook that 16 thefts took place earlier this year, with £1,800 worth of goods being snatched from M&S, Home Bargains, and Next.
Hunter 32, of Beach Road in Southsea, has also been banned from re-entering these stores following his prison term. Havant Police said: “Last Thursday (September 28) 32 year-old Chas Thomas Hunter of Beach Road in Southsea was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison and given a two year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).
“This followed 16 thefts at Solent Retail Park in Havant between March 26 and July 15. In total, £1,800 of goods were stolen from M&S, Home Bargains, and Next. Hunter’s CBO means that there is now an exclusion zone for him around these stores.
"Shoplifting is not a victimless crime, it can fund all sorts of other criminality, and no shop-owner or worker should have to face criminal behaviour and abuse while doing their job.” Police are encouraging anyone to report shoplifting when they see it.
Business owners can contact their neighbourhood policing team about any concerns by filling out a form on the police website, or can report specific crimes online, or ring 999 in an emergency. “The community are our eyes and ears and we encourage you to report all incidents as soon as you are able to by visiting our website or calling 101 if it’s not an emergency”, Havant Police said.