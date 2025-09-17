Southsea man jailed for nine years for multiple rapes on woman at address

Published 17th Sep 2025
A man has been jailed for nine years after inflicting multiple rapes on a woman at a Southsea address.

Portsmouth Crown Court
Harsh Soman, 29, admitted carrying out the sex attacks at his address in Victoria Road South.

Soman pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault on a female aged 16 or over and has now been jailed for nine years at Portsmouth Crown Court.

The offences took place between March 7 and 10 this year at the address. Soman will have to sign the sex offenders register indefinitely.

