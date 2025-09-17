Southsea man jailed for nine years for multiple rapes on woman at address

A man has been jailed for nine years after inflicting multiple rapes on a woman at a Southsea address.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Harsh Soman, 29, admitted carrying out the sex attacks at his address in Victoria Road South.

Soman pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault on a female aged 16 or over and has now been jailed for nine years at Portsmouth Crown Court.

The offences took place between March 7 and 10 this year at the address. Soman will have to sign the sex offenders register indefinitely.