Sheldon Lamb, 20, will appear before Portsmouth Crown Court next month. Lamb, of Elm Grove, Southsea, has been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the charges were put forward after investigations from several teams. A statement said: ‘Officers investigating Class A drug supply in Portsmouth have charged a 20-year-old man.

Sheldon Lamb, of Elm Grove, Southsea, will appear before Portsmouth Crown Court next month. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘Sheldon Lamb, of Elm Grove, Southsea, has been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

‘The charges come following an investigation by officers from our Operation Monument team alongside the Metropolitan Police Service’s Operation Orochi team, both of which focus on transient drug networks, and assisted by Portsmouth’s High Harm officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad