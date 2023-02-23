Tony Sarigul, 60, stayed away on Saturday night before returning on Sunday to find his Lansdowne Street home in Southsea had been broken into. Thieves stole high value jewellery, perfume, electrical items including laptops and cash. It is thought the property was broken into sometime between 8.30pm on Saturday and 8.20am on Sunday.

Following the violation Tony said: ‘I feel very unsafe and am worried something else might happen now.

A man whose Southsea home was burgled says he now feels unsafe Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘These days people are struggling and hungry and will do anything. People burgle because they are desperate.’

Tony said he rang police before a caller put the phone down on him twice and accused them of being slow to respond. ‘I called police to say my house had been burgled and they said they would send someone and not to touch anything. I waited and waited for them. They let me down for 24 hours,’ he said.

However, a police spokeswoman said a Crime Scene Investigation team ‘attended on the same day to scope for forensic potential and compile a report’ before ‘investigating officers then attended the next morning to take a statement’.

She added: ‘It was reported that items including various pieces of high value jewellery, perfume, electricals and cash had been taken. Specialist officers attended the property on the afternoon of Sunday to begin enquiries into the incident.

‘Investigating officers attended the address on Monday morning (February 20) and an investigation into this incident is underway.

‘Burglary is a priority for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and we have made a commitment to attend every single dwelling burglary report that we receive. By attending every report we will maximise the forensic potential available so that we catch more offenders.’

