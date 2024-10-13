Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police officers have responded to a ‘party’ being held on Southsea Common in the early hours of the morning.

A group of approximately 50 teenagers aged between 15 and 17 gathered on the common for a ‘party’ last night (October 12) - but police officers were forced to intervene.

The police posted to Facebook saying that the ‘individuals weren't content with their celebrations and instead insisted on smashing glasses and urinating on a memorial site.’

The Facebook post said: “Not only this but the mess left behind, which was unsafe for officers to leave, would've only caused an eyesore and potential hazard for members of the public in the morning.

“The purposes of this post is to spread awareness to parents of young people in hopes that conversations can be had at home to prevent this kind of behaviour moving forward.

“As a public service all we want is for people to enjoy themselves and stay safe however we will not tolerate public spaces being left in such a state where broken glass and other objects can cause harm to other people and a memorial site is disrespected.”

The police deployed two double ‘crewed units’ were needed to deal with the incident. The police said: “That means two less units being used elsewhere dealing with other emergencies within the city.“