Southsea murderer jailed for 19 years after knifing man in neck

A Southsea man has been jailed for 19 years for murdering a man he knifed in the neck before attempting to blame someone else.

Justin Griffith | Hants police

Justin Griffith, 42, stabbed 35-year-old Sean Ember in his neck and chest during an unprovoked attack at the victim’s address on Arcaro Road, Andover, at 8.41pm on 29 November 2024.

Sean was found on the kitchen floor before lifesaving attempts were made by the police and ambulance service, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, Griffith was charged with the murder. A jury at Winchester Crown Court heard that Griffith stabbed Sean at his home address before staging an intrusion to cover up the crime.

Griffith told ambulance call-handlers that there may be someone still in the garden, delaying lifesaving care from getting to Sean. On police arrival, he reiterated his account that someone had broken in and stabbed Sean. Officers found the rear door to be locked and secured from the inside.The defendant continued to try and mislead authorities by attempting to pin the blame on a named man, who turned into a significant witness for police.

Griffith, formerly of Milton Road in Southsea, was convicted of murder on 20 June after a seven week trial. Appearing at court today he was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 19 years. If released, he will remain on license for the rest of his life.​

During today’s hearing, victim impact statements from Sean’s family were read to the court. Sean's sister said: "What we’ve lost can never be restored. Nothing that has happened in this courtroom will bring Sean back.

"The hardest part of all, is knowing that Sean is gone forever - while the person who ended his life still has theirs. They still get to wake up, speak to their family, and live in this world.

"We carry Sean’s memory with us every single day. He lives on in our hearts, in our stories, and in the love we continue to hold for him. We now face a lifetime without him - without his laugh, his support, his love.

"Sean deserved so much better. He deserved to live. And we deserved to keep him."

She spoke on the impact losing Sean has had on their family, especially his mum, and the crippling weight of his loss.

Detective Inspector Howard Broadribb, Senior Investigating Officer for the case, said: “First and foremost, my thoughts remain with the family and friends of Sean Ember who was tragically killed by Justin Griffith.

“Today’s verdict is the result of an incredibly thorough and determined investigation by a dedicated investigation team of officers and staff.

“I want to express my sincere thanks to Sean’s family for their unwavering strength, dignity, and support throughout this investigation and trial. Their courage and strength in the face of such a devastating loss has been nothing short of remarkable and truly humbling as they endured unimaginable grief and distress since the tragic events unfolded.

“Throughout the investigation, the defendant consistently provided false accounts to police, deliberately attempting to mislead officers and implicate an innocent individual. These efforts to obstruct justice were ultimately unsuccessful, as the jury carefully examined the evidence and saw through the defendant’s fabrications.

“This calculated and callous crime, and the defendant’s attempts to evade justice by fabricating a false narrative only added to the distress of the victim’s loved ones.

Detective Inspector Howard Broadribb added “Thanks to the tireless work of the investigation team, the truth was uncovered and presented clearly to the jury, who have now held the defendant accountable for his actions.

“The conviction marks a significant step toward justice for Sean and his family.”