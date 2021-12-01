This is the fourth separate time a driver has crashed on a bend in Victoria Road North outside Rainbow Corner.

Nursery owner Lucy Whitehead said that she ‘desperately’ wants action to prevent more serious incidents.

The damage at Rainbow Corner in Victoria Road North, Southsea.

She said: ‘The safety of the children and staff is of paramount importance.

‘I will do everything within my powers to ensure the council make the road as safe as possible for us, our neighbours and members of the community who use that busy stretch of road and the bus stop, which is located just outside the nursery.

‘Previous drivers have been incredibly lucky that they have not seriously injured anyone so far.’

Lucy said she is now working with the police, the transport department at Portsmouth City Council, and Councillor Suzy Horton, deputy cabinet member for children, families and education.

The damage to the wall outside Rainbow Corner.

She is asking for further urgent additional measures on the road.

Cllr Horton said: ‘We were shocked and saddened to hear that there had been another incident at Victoria Road North.

‘Whilst the bollards installed last year have given some protection to the properties in this location, we are keen to explore additional measures that we can implement which would further enhance safety in this area.’

Temporary fences put up on Victoria Road North.

A signed petition attracting more than 600 signatures was part of an extensive campaign for improved safety measures taking place over the past year.

Lucy added: ‘In the last two accidents the bollards have thankfully provided adequate protection to the nursery, but more still needs to be done and this is what I am currently fighting for.’

Speaking about the risk in general, she said: ‘Please can I make a plea to all drivers, particularly young drivers at this time of year, with the run up to Christmas and people attending Christmas parties, to please think very hard about your actions and do not drink drive or speed when in your vehicles.’

:: Police have charged Alana Ormston, 30, of Ernest Road, Fratton, over the crash on Saturday night. She is due at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on December 13 charged with drink-driving.

Damage to the wall.

