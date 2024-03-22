Southsea person accused of exposure in road and performing sex act at police station - court latest
Nathan Gunton, who is also known as Natalia, was charged after allegedly walking along the middle of Milton Road, Portsmouth, on Tuesday March 14 last year around 2.20pm while exposing themself.
Police attended the scene and arrested Gunton, 25, of Waverley Road, Southsea, who then allegedly performed a sex act while in custody at the Eastern Police Investigation Centre.
Gunton is accused of wilful obstruction of a highway, two charges of criminal damage, indecent behaviour at a police station, threatening behaviour, and exposure following a separate alleged incident on January 9 in Southsea.
Gunton previously failed to leave a prison cell on two previous hearings to attend court and was remanded in custody last year.
The delayed trial was previously listed for February 26 but has been put back once again until June 13 at Portsmouth Crown Court. Gunton remains remanded in custody.