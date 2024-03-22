Southsea person accused of exposure in road and performing sex act at police station - court latest

A person accused of walking down a busy road while exposing themself and performing a sex act at a police station has had their trial delayed again.
By Steve Deeks
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 11:46 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 11:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Nathan Gunton, who is also known as Natalia, was charged after allegedly walking along the middle of Milton Road, Portsmouth, on Tuesday March 14 last year around 2.20pm while exposing themself.

READ NOW: Fatal crash tributes

Police attended the scene and arrested Gunton, 25, of Waverley Road, Southsea, who then allegedly performed a sex act while in custody at the Eastern Police Investigation Centre.

Milton Road, Portsmouth. Pic GoogleMilton Road, Portsmouth. Pic Google
Milton Road, Portsmouth. Pic Google
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gunton is accused of wilful obstruction of a highway, two charges of criminal damage, indecent behaviour at a police station, threatening behaviour, and exposure following a separate alleged incident on January 9 in Southsea.

Gunton previously failed to leave a prison cell on two previous hearings to attend court and was remanded in custody last year.

The delayed trial was previously listed for February 26 but has been put back once again until June 13 at Portsmouth Crown Court. Gunton remains remanded in custody.