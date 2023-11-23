Tributes paid to “kind hearted soul” who died in mysterious road crash

The family of a man with a “kind hearted soul” who died following a mysterious road crash have paid tribute to him.

Police were called at 11.21am on Saturday, 28 October to reports of a single vehicle collision involving a black Seat Leon on the A31 near Alton.

The driver, 26-year-old Tom Collins from Eastleigh, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where sadly he died on November 2.

Tom Collins. Pic: Hants police

His family have paid the following tribute to him: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Tom. He was a kind hearted soul who always wore his heart on his sleeve.

"He suffered with ADHD, but he didn’t let that effect his love for life. He will be very much missed by his family and friends and by anyone who supported him, in both his social and professional life.”

Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Were you driving in the area at the time? Do you have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle? If you have any information to assist, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.