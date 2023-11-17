Southsea pervert admits to having over 2,500 indecent images of children
A man from Southsea has pleaded guilty to having hundreds of indecent images of children.
Pervert Barry Grubb, 54, of Lawrence Road, admitted three charges of possessing indecent images of children.
He was caught with 68 Category A images, 102 Category B images and 2,530 Category C images.
Grubb was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court to a two-year community order with 35 rehabilitation days and was told to pay £800 costs and a £95 surcharge.
He will have to sign sex offender notification requirements for five years. Grubb was also given a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.