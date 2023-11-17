News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Southsea pervert admits to having over 2,500 indecent images of children

A man from Southsea has pleaded guilty to having hundreds of indecent images of children.
By Freddie Webb
Published 17th Nov 2023, 04:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Pervert Barry Grubb, 54, of Lawrence Road, admitted three charges of possessing indecent images of children.

NOW READ: Bronze cannon stolen from Royal Armouries collection with artefacts missing from Fort Nelson

He was caught with 68 Category A images, 102 Category B images and 2,530 Category C images.

Barry Grubb, 54, of Lawrence Road, admitted to the charges at Portsmouth Crown Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.Barry Grubb, 54, of Lawrence Road, admitted to the charges at Portsmouth Crown Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.
Barry Grubb, 54, of Lawrence Road, admitted to the charges at Portsmouth Crown Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Grubb was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court to a two-year community order with 35 rehabilitation days and was told to pay £800 costs and a £95 surcharge.

He will have to sign sex offender notification requirements for five years. Grubb was also given a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.