Portsmouth City Council was forced to act and a closure order was been implemented over 91 King Street. An occupant in the building and a large group of associates caused several incidents of harassment, alarm and distress.

The order was put in place following numerous warnings. PCC leader Steve Pitt, Liberal Democrat councillor for Milton ward, said: “I hope the closure of these premises gives a huge shout out that there can be very real and serious consequences for antisocial behaviour.

The order was put in place over 91 King Street, Southsea, last week.

"The severe impact that these behaviours have had on the community is intolerable and I commend the council officers for taking action following numerous warnings and sanctions handed to the occupant in the past. The council has worked with the police throughout and concluded that the only option was to close the premises down for the wellbeing of the community."

The closure order was authorised by Portsmouth Magistrates' Court at a hearing on Tuesday, August 2. Nobody, unless authorised by the court, is allowed to enter or remain at the address for three months.

It is a criminal offence for anyone to enter the building without permission. People can be arrested for doing so. Inspector Dan Johnson, from Southsea’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This is an example of our effective partnership working to support Portsmouth City Council.