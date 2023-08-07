News you can trust since 1877
Woman asked to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court following assault at address in Fort Cumberland Road

A woman has been asked to appear in court following an assault earlier this year.
By Freddie Webb
Published 7th Aug 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 15:03 BST
The woman has been asked to appear in Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on Monday, August 14. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.The woman has been asked to appear in Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on Monday, August 14. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.
The 60-year-old, from Emsworth, is scheduled to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court next Monday (August 14).

A police spokesman said the assault took place in Fort Cumberland Road, Southsea.

He added that the incident happened at 8.30pm on February 4.

“A 60-year-old woman from Emsworth has been issued a postal requisition to attend Portsmouth Magistrates Court on August 14 following a report of an assault at an address on Fort Cumberland Road, Southsea, at 8.30pm, on February 4,” the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said.