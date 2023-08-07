Woman asked to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court following assault at address in Fort Cumberland Road
A woman has been asked to appear in court following an assault earlier this year.
The 60-year-old, from Emsworth, is scheduled to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court next Monday (August 14).
A police spokesman said the assault took place in Fort Cumberland Road, Southsea.
He added that the incident happened at 8.30pm on February 4.
“A 60-year-old woman from Emsworth has been issued a postal requisition to attend Portsmouth Magistrates Court on August 14 following a report of an assault at an address on Fort Cumberland Road, Southsea, at 8.30pm, on February 4,” the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said.