“Chilling” pervert Shueb Chowdhury, 20, of Harold Road, has paid the price for his “frightening” attacks on unsuspecting women he randomly targeted after being locked up for 18 months at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Chowdhury, who admitted three offences of sexual assault, embarked on his warped campaign of sexual deviance on Monday 10 July around 6.30am when a 51-year-old woman was assaulted near Canoe Lake. The defendant approached her from behind and touched the back of her shorts with both hands. He then ran off towards Eastney along Eastern Parade.

Shueb Chowdhury. Pic: Hants police

Shortly after 3pm on the same day a 41-year-old woman reported that a man she did not know approached her on Empshott Road and touched her chest over her clothing before running off towards Devonshire Avenue.

The following week at 5pm on Tuesday 18 July a 24-year-old woman was approached on Fawcett Road by a man she did not know who touched her chest over her clothing before running off.

On Friday at Portsmouth Crown Court Chowdhury was sentenced to a total of 18 months in prison and he will also be subject to a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and have to sign the Sex Offenders Register. Upon sentencing the judge Michael Bowes KC described Chowdhury as “chilling and worrying”.

Investigating officer DC James Adams said: “These assaults all took place in daylight hours and were frightening experiences for Chowdhury’s victims. We take all reports of sexual assault very seriously and I’m pleased that we quickly managed to identify and arrest Chowdhury so that his offending did not escalate.

“This sentence sends a clear message that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated in Portsmouth and we will relentlessly pursue offenders to secure justice for their victims.”

Anyone who has been the victim of sexual assault should report this to us by calling 101 or visiting our website. Always dial 999 if a crime is in progress.