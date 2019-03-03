POLICE have intensified their investigation into a shooting in Southsea one month on from the violent attack.

In a renewed bid for information, officers have been making further house-to-house enquiries in in the area.

It comes after a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg during an attack in Hudson Road, at 5.15am on Sunday, February 3.

The victim was taken to hospital but has since been discharged following treatment.

As part of the investigation, four men, all from the London area, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

They have been released from custody but remain under investigation.

Inspector Luke Aslam said: ‘The investigation is progressing and we are following several lines of enquiry.

‘We have spoken to a number of people and we would like to thank the community for their understanding and help so far. We would like to reiterate that this is being treated as an isolated incident with no wider risk to the community.

‘We’re revisiting the area today in case people have information that they have not yet disclosed.

‘Were you in the Hudson Road area that morning? See anything suspicious? Have you heard of any relevant information since it took place? If so, we would like to hear from you.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting Operation Lament/44190040783.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.