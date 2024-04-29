Southsea fire: Suspected cannabis factory found in Elm Grove - Hampshire police and fire crews investigate

Police investigating a huge fire which tore through a Southsea building are on the scene - investigating a “possible” cannabis factory at the address.
By Joe Buncle
Published 29th Apr 2024, 16:45 BST
As previously reported, on Saturday, April 27 a fire started on the second floor of a terraced property in Elm Grove but it quickly moved to the roof. Video footage shows the severity of the fire as smoke and flames soared into the sky. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue firefighters used three hose reels and two jets to tackle the blaze - but it reignited the following morning.

Fire fighters and police officers have dealt with a blaze in Southsea over night.

Police are investigating a suspected cannabis factory at the site of a fire which tore through a Southsea address.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Just after 11:15pm on Saturday 27 April, officers joined colleagues from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service at a fire at a property in Elm Grove, Southsea. Residents from the surrounding flats were temporarily relocated to local business premises and no injuries have been reported. Whilst in attendance, we were informed of a suspected cannabis factory in the property. An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire and the possible cannabis factory. No arrests have been made at this time. Officers will be remaining in the area whilst enquiries continue.”

More udpates to follow.

