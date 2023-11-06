An 18-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a teenager who was fatally stabbed during a fight in Bournemouth.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cameron Hamilton, also 18, was pronounced dead at the scene after the altercation in The Square in the Dorset seaside resort on August 5.

READ NOW: Eastern Road closure

Thomas Betteridge, of Southsea, entered not guilty pleas at Bournemouth Crown Court to charges of murder and possession of a kitchen knife in a public place.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Hamilton. Pic Dorset Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-defendant Lennie Hansen, of Waterlooville, pleaded not guilty to assisting an offender by changing shoes with Betteridge, but guilty to possession of a kitchen knife.

Judge William Mousley KC adjourned the case for trial on January 29 2024, with a pre-trial review to take place on December 18.

He told the defendants: “You will be in court on December 18. That will be a pre-trial review before the trial, which is to start on January 29 next year.

“In the meantime, Thomas Betteridge, you will be remanded in custody, and you, Lennie Hansen, will be granted bail on the same conditions as currently in place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family of Mr Hamilton, who was from Bournemouth, said in a tribute released through Dorset Police: “Cam is loved so much by his whole family. We ask that our privacy is respected at this devastating time. We have not lost our beautiful boy, he has been taken.