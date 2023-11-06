Portsmouth traffic: Severe A3, A3(M) and A27 delays due to Eastern Road closure - when it could reopen
and live on Freeview channel 276
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports there are major delays on the A3, A3(M), A27 and elsewhere. Southern Water is continuing urgent repairs to fix a burst sewer. National Highways said the road may reopen today.
NOW READ: Southern Water issue burst sewer update
ROMANSE reports: “#A27/#A3/#A3M- severe delays westbound and southbound on surrounding roads due to the closure of A27 Westbound exit slip A2030 Eastern Rd and southbound closure of A2030 Eastern Rd."
National Highways added: “Please be aware that the closure of the #A2030 near #Portsmouth, including the westbound exit slip road, is causing significant delays in the area, which are now backing up on the #A27 west and #A3M south. Allow extra journey time if traveling in the area this morning.”
The transport body said the closure is expected to remain in place until this afternoon.
Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article. Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.
Information related to the railways will be circulated from Network Rail, Southern Rail, South Western Railway or Great Western Railway.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog
Key Events
- ROMANSE reports delays on the A27 this morning.
- The A27 westbound exit slip road remains closed due to Southern Water swage repairs.
- Congestion has been reported on the A3/A3(M)/M27 and A27
Southern Water works continue
Work is continuing to fix the burst sewer. Part of Eastern Road remains closed this morning, resulting in delays for motorists.
It is expected to reopen this afternoon.
National Highways said: "The #A27 westbound exit slip road at the #A2030 junction near #Portsmouth remains closed due to emergency sewage mains repairs which are taking place.
"The closure is expected to be in place until Monday afternoon. Expect delays on approach."
Bus delays
First Bus South is also reporting similar problems of delays.
They said: "Due to a major road into Portsmouth being closed, all services are seeing a delay of up to 30 minutes or more at this time due to traffic trying to find alternative routes."
Bus service delays
The Eastern Road closure is causing delays on public transport this morning.
Stagecoach South said: "Service 23, there is currently a very limited service on service 23, due to buses being stuck at Cosham heading towards Portsmouth, unable to get through the traffic congestion - we are working hard to get buses in the right place as soon as possible."
Waterlooville delays
ROMANSE has issued an update about the traffic situation in Waterlooville.
The traffic monitoring system reports: "#A3 Southbound - approx 60-minute delays on London Rd between B2150 Maurepas Way #Waterlooville and A27/#M27 Portsbridge Rbt."
Huge Havant bypass delays
ROMANSE reports major delays in the area around the Havant bypass due to the closure on Eastern Road.
"#A3M Southbound - approx 60-minute delays between J3/B2150 #Waterlooville and #A27 Havant Bypass #Farlington."
Worsening delays due to Eastern Road closure
ROMANSE has released a map showing worsening delays due to the Eastern Road closure.
"#A27/#A3/#A3M- severe delays westbound and southbound on surrounding roads due to the closure of A27 Westbound exit slip A2030 Eastern Rd and southbound closure of A2030 Eastern Rd," ROMANSE reports.
Eastern Road update - National Highways
National Highways advises people to allow extra time for their journeys this morning as a result of the Eastern Road closure.
They said: "Please be aware that the closure of the #A2030 near #Portsmouth, including the westbound exit slip road, is causing significant delays in the area, which are now backing up on the #A27 west and #A3M south."
"Allow extra journey time if traveling in the area this morning."
Eastern Road delays
The Eastern Road closure is affecting the Emsworth and Port Solent areas.
Bursledon delays
ROMANSE reports there are delays in the Bursledon and Hamble area this morning.
Extent of Eastern Road delays
ROMANSE have released a map showing the extent of the delays this morning as a result of the Eastern Road closure.