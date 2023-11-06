News you can trust since 1877
Live

Portsmouth traffic: Severe A3, A3(M) and A27 delays due to Eastern Road closure - when it could reopen

Motorists are facing delays this morning as part of Eastern Road remains closed.
By Freddie Webb
Published 15th Sep 2023, 07:43 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 09:16 GMT
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports there are major delays on the A3, A3(M), A27 and elsewhere. Southern Water is continuing urgent repairs to fix a burst sewer. National Highways said the road may reopen today.

NOW READ: Southern Water issue burst sewer update

ROMANSE reports: “#A27/#A3/#A3M- severe delays westbound and southbound on surrounding roads due to the closure of A27 Westbound exit slip A2030 Eastern Rd and southbound closure of A2030 Eastern Rd."

Delays are being caused on the A3, A3(M), A27 and other areas this morning. Picture: ROMANSE.Delays are being caused on the A3, A3(M), A27 and other areas this morning. Picture: ROMANSE.
Delays are being caused on the A3, A3(M), A27 and other areas this morning. Picture: ROMANSE.
National Highways added: “Please be aware that the closure of the #A2030 near #Portsmouth, including the westbound exit slip road, is causing significant delays in the area, which are now backing up on the #A27 west and #A3M south. Allow extra journey time if traveling in the area this morning.”

The transport body said the closure is expected to remain in place until this afternoon.

Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article. Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.

Information related to the railways will be circulated from Network Rail, Southern Rail, South Western Railway or Great Western Railway.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog

08:05 GMTUpdated 08:14 GMT

Southern Water works continue

Work is continuing to fix the burst sewer. Part of Eastern Road remains closed this morning, resulting in delays for motorists.

It is expected to reopen this afternoon.

National Highways said: "The #A27 westbound exit slip road at the #A2030 junction near #Portsmouth remains closed due to emergency sewage mains repairs which are taking place.

"The closure is expected to be in place until Monday afternoon. Expect delays on approach."

11:08 GMT

Bus delays

First Bus South is also reporting similar problems of delays.

They said: "Due to a major road into Portsmouth being closed, all services are seeing a delay of up to 30 minutes or more at this time due to traffic trying to find alternative routes."

10:58 GMT

Bus service delays

The Eastern Road closure is causing delays on public transport this morning.

Stagecoach South said: "Service 23, there is currently a very limited service on service 23, due to buses being stuck at Cosham heading towards Portsmouth, unable to get through the traffic congestion - we are working hard to get buses in the right place as soon as possible."

10:01 GMT

Waterlooville delays

ROMANSE has issued an update about the traffic situation in Waterlooville.

The traffic monitoring system reports: "#A3 Southbound - approx 60-minute delays on London Rd between B2150 Maurepas Way #Waterlooville and A27/#M27 Portsbridge Rbt."

09:49 GMT

Huge Havant bypass delays

ROMANSE reports major delays in the area around the Havant bypass due to the closure on Eastern Road.

"#A3M Southbound - approx 60-minute delays between J3/B2150 #Waterlooville and #A27 Havant Bypass #Farlington."

09:07 GMT

Worsening delays due to Eastern Road closure

ROMANSE has released a map showing worsening delays due to the Eastern Road closure.

"#A27/#A3/#A3M- severe delays westbound and southbound on surrounding roads due to the closure of A27 Westbound exit slip A2030 Eastern Rd and southbound closure of A2030 Eastern Rd," ROMANSE reports.

08:43 GMT

Eastern Road update - National Highways

National Highways advises people to allow extra time for their journeys this morning as a result of the Eastern Road closure.

They said: "Please be aware that the closure of the #A2030 near #Portsmouth, including the westbound exit slip road, is causing significant delays in the area, which are now backing up on the #A27 west and #A3M south."

"Allow extra journey time if traveling in the area this morning."

08:40 GMT

Eastern Road delays

The Eastern Road closure is affecting the Emsworth and Port Solent areas.

08:35 GMT

Bursledon delays

ROMANSE reports there are delays in the Bursledon and Hamble area this morning.

08:22 GMT

Extent of Eastern Road delays

ROMANSE have released a map showing the extent of the delays this morning as a result of the Eastern Road closure.

