Motorists are facing delays this morning as part of Eastern Road remains closed.

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports there are major delays on the A3, A3(M), A27 and elsewhere. Southern Water is continuing urgent repairs to fix a burst sewer. National Highways said the road may reopen today.

ROMANSE reports: “#A27/#A3/#A3M- severe delays westbound and southbound on surrounding roads due to the closure of A27 Westbound exit slip A2030 Eastern Rd and southbound closure of A2030 Eastern Rd."

Delays are being caused on the A3, A3(M), A27 and other areas this morning. Picture: ROMANSE.

National Highways added: “Please be aware that the closure of the #A2030 near #Portsmouth, including the westbound exit slip road, is causing significant delays in the area, which are now backing up on the #A27 west and #A3M south. Allow extra journey time if traveling in the area this morning.”

The transport body said the closure is expected to remain in place until this afternoon.

