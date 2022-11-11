Southsea woman, 20, denies damaging car amid 'mistaken identity' claim, court hears
A WOMAN has denied damaging a car amid claims it was a case of mistaken identity, a court heard.
By Steve Deeks
11th Nov 2022, 6:17pm
Fiona Hoyle, 20, of Cleveland Road, Southsea, denied criminal damage to a Peugeot 206 on July 21. Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court heard how the car was left with £350 worth of damage following the incident.
Hoyle pleaded not guilty to the single offence with her defence claiming it was a case of ‘mistaken identity’. She was granted unconditional bail to appear back before magistrates for a trial on April 17.