Southsea woman, 20, denies damaging car amid 'mistaken identity' claim, court hears

A WOMAN has denied damaging a car amid claims it was a case of mistaken identity, a court heard.

By Steve Deeks
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Nov 2022, 6:17pm

Fiona Hoyle, 20, of Cleveland Road, Southsea, denied criminal damage to a Peugeot 206 on July 21. Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court heard how the car was left with £350 worth of damage following the incident.

Hoyle pleaded not guilty to the single offence with her defence claiming it was a case of ‘mistaken identity’. She was granted unconditional bail to appear back before magistrates for a trial on April 17.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse