M27 crash: No one arrested as police give update on person seriously injured in pile-up that saw two officers hit by car
AN UPDATE has been issued on the condition of the seriously injured person involved in the double M27 crash on Tuesday.
Police attended a single-vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway of the M27 on Tuesday morning but a second collision then took place on the westbound carriageway in the same place, leaving two police officers being taken to hospital.
An air ambulance and firefighters were also called to the scene. A passenger in one of the cars was also taken to hospital with serious injuries as the M27 was closed in both directions at one point amid lengthy delays.
Following the incident, chair of Hampshire Police Federation, Zoe Wakefield, said: ‘This is a reminder of the dangers of policing. My thoughts are with my injured colleagues, hoping their injuries are not serious.’
The federation added on Wednesday afternoon said: ‘Thankfully we can update you that both are out of hospital and are recovering at home.’
Now a spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary has given an update on the seriously injured person. He said: ‘The injured person was due to be discharged from hospital (on Thursday).’
The force also confirmed no one had been arrested. He added: ‘No arrests were made, enquiries are ongoing.’
The authority previously said it was called to a single-vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway between Junctions 11 and 12. Whilst at the scene, a second collision happened involving three vehicles, a white Audi A3, a silver Toyota Yaris and white Mitsubishi Outlander.
Anyone with information call police on 101, quoting 44220453933.