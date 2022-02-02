But Claire Roche, 36, of Elm Grove, Southsea, told a court she was ‘sorry’ for those incidents – which the prosecution claim is a story to explain the allegations – which the charges do not relate to.

Roche denies historic offences of performing sexual acts on the children who also allege they were ‘forced’ to carry out ‘disgusting’ sex acts on her after fearing violence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: César Moreno Huerta

Giving evidence at Portsmouth Crown Court, Roche said she was ‘heartbroken’ at the accusations levelled against her.

But the defendant said she did indulge in sexual behaviour towards both children on a single separate occasion whilst she was wearing knickers and a nightie and they were in their nightwear.

‘I sat on top of both of them (on separate occasions),’ Roche said. ‘It never happened again.’

Speaking of her alleged incident against the then boy, Roche said: ‘I sat on him and rubbed against him.’

Roche attempted to explain recent Facebook messages between Roche and the female complainant in light of those claimed incidents.

In those messages Roche admitted she was ‘sorry and very confused’ and was ‘ashamed and disgusted’ with herself.

But asked by defence barrister Francisca Da Costa what event she was talking about, Roche said: ‘When I sat on (them). I can’t say sorry enough.’

Asked how she felt about the accusations against her, Roche said: ‘I am sorry for what I did – I am very sorry. But I didn’t do the things they have accused me of.

‘It’s absolutely heartbreaking.’

Roche told the court she had a difficult childhood and had to go to a special needs school amid learning difficulties.

‘I was always depressed as a child and felt like I couldn’t speak to anyone,’ she said.

But the mum, who broke down in tears on the stand, said her life was now ‘a lot better’.

Roche denied carrying out the alleged sex acts on the then children and forcing them to perform acts on her – answering ‘no’ to the accusations.

Roche denies five counts including three of indecent assault of a child and two charges of indecency with a child.

SEE ALSO: Boy attacked at bus stop

(Proceeding)

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron