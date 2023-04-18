Part of Albert Road was closed off with a crime scene put up on Saturday around 1.30am after a 36-year-old was reportedly attacked by another man close to the Duke of Devonshire pub. A man was seen running off from the scene as paramedics treated the male on the street. No one has been arrested.

A police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 1:23am on Saturday by South Central Ambulance Service who were treating an unconscious 36-year-old man following an assault on Albert Road in Southsea. He was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

Albert Road was closed off after an attack on April 15

‘It was reported to us that the victim was assaulted by another man who ran off towards Lawrence Road following the assault, which took place close to the Duke of Devonshire pub. Enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened. No arrests have been made.’

Call police on 101 quoting 44230146844.

