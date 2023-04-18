News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
1 hour ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
2 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
4 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
5 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
6 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

Southsea's Albert Road closed off after man knocked unconscious as man seen fleeing scene

A man was knocked unconscious on a popular Southsea street before a male was seen running from the scene.

By Steve Deeks
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 16:23 BST

Part of Albert Road was closed off with a crime scene put up on Saturday around 1.30am after a 36-year-old was reportedly attacked by another man close to the Duke of Devonshire pub. A man was seen running off from the scene as paramedics treated the male on the street. No one has been arrested.

READ NOW: Fatal road crash

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 1:23am on Saturday by South Central Ambulance Service who were treating an unconscious 36-year-old man following an assault on Albert Road in Southsea. He was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

Albert Road was closed off after an attack on April 15Albert Road was closed off after an attack on April 15
Albert Road was closed off after an attack on April 15
Most Popular

‘It was reported to us that the victim was assaulted by another man who ran off towards Lawrence Road following the assault, which took place close to the Duke of Devonshire pub. Enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened. No arrests have been made.’

Call police on 101 quoting 44230146844.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Lidl warning