Emily Lewis, of Park Gate, Fareham, suffered fatal injuries when a rigid inflatable boat (Rib) collided with a metal buoy at 6.8 knots in Solent waters. Other passengers were also badly hurt in the crash at 10.11am on August 22, 2020.

Michael Lawrence, 55, who was driving the boat, has been charged with manslaughter by gross negligence, failing to maintain a proper lookout and failing to proceed at a safe speed.

L: Emily Lewis, 15, of Park Gate, Fareham, who died after a speedboat collided into a metal buoy. R: The boat which crashed into the metal buoy.

Seadogz owner Michael Howley, 52, is accused of not operating the boat safely. In a statement read to Winchester Crown Court, Emily’s mother, Nikki, said she felt Lawrence’s safety briefing was ‘not as professional’ as one given during a previous trip.

She said: ‘It was quite wishy-washy, not in-depth,’ adding: ‘He was jokey, telling us we would have an amazing time.’ Mrs Lewis added she was sat next to daughters Emily and Amy on the vessel, hoops to hold on to in front of each of them.

She added: ‘When we got going I was scared. I held on to Emily. I was struggling to hold myself up. I thought I was going to fall out so I held on to Emily’s hoop.

‘I thought he was going too fast in comparison to the one we went on before. I didn’t feel safe in the bucket seat.’

Pictured: The rib struck this green buoy (circled) in Southampton water, Hampshire police confirmed. Picture: Simon Czapp/Solent News & Photo Agency.

Describing the aftermath of the crash, she said: ‘The next thing I know is Amy screaming. I shot forward at an angle. I was between the seats, my arm broken.

‘I was so winded and shocked. I was slumped and stuck, numbed and in so much pain. I looked for Emily. She was on the floor next to me.

‘Amy was screaming, “Help my sister. Help my sister”.’ Mrs Lewis said Lawrence did not go to the aid of passengers.

She said: ‘Everyone was screaming at him. By the time he walked back from the front, everyone on the boat was helping each other. The skipper didn’t do anything for me and my family.

Emily Lewis, 15, died after a speedboat crash in Southampton Water. Picture: Hampshire Police/PA.

‘I kept saying, “Emily, stay with us. It will be all right.” “I am here,” she replied.’ Lawrence picked Emily up to put her on the second boat, while Mrs Lewis and Amy also got on board.

Amy, 18 at the time, described the moment herself and her sister taken ashore in a statement. She said: ‘Emily would dip in and out (of consciousness). I heard Emily say to Mum, “I just want to go home”. Mum replied, “We are going home. We are going home”.

‘Emily woke up and started screaming, “I can’t see anything. What’s happening?”

Court heard Emily’s brain was ‘starved of oxygen’. The family decided to turn her life support machine off due to the severity of her injuries.

Amy said she was ‘angry’ at Lawrence because he was stepping over people and not helping passengers. She added: ‘There wasn’t any urgency to help anyone.’

Describing seeing her sister in hospital, Amy said: ‘I said goodbye to her. I gave her a kiss and I decided I couldn’t be in the room any more so I walked out and Mum and Dad remained.’

