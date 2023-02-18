News you can trust since 1877
Speeding A3 driver stopped in Waterlooville - and takes tints off his windows after being told they are illegal

A car spotted speeding down the A3 was eventually stopped in Waterlooville – and the driver was taken to task for his tinted windows.

By Tom Morton
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Feb 2023, 3:54pm

Roads policing officers said they saw the car near Petersfield today.

They tweeted: ‘Driver of this vehicle chose to draw attention to himself due to speed. We managed to catch up with him to find illegal tints as well. Pretty much any tint on a front window will make it illegal.’

They had pulled the 35-year-old driver over in Dell Piece West, Waterlooville, and using a light measuring device showed that the front window registered 29 per cent when the minimum visible light transmission (VLT) allowed is 70 per cent – the another undoctored window passed at 74 per cent.

A spokesman said: ‘Speaking to the driver, officers spotted the tints and advised the driver they were illegal. The man was reported for the tints but removed them at the roadside after our conversation so we did not take further action.’

A car was stopped in Waterlooville after being seen speeding on the A3 - the driver removed the tints on his windows after being told they were illegal Picture: Hampshire police