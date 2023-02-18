Roads policing officers said they saw the car near Petersfield today.

They tweeted: ‘Driver of this vehicle chose to draw attention to himself due to speed. We managed to catch up with him to find illegal tints as well. Pretty much any tint on a front window will make it illegal.’

They had pulled the 35-year-old driver over in Dell Piece West, Waterlooville, and using a light measuring device showed that the front window registered 29 per cent when the minimum visible light transmission (VLT) allowed is 70 per cent – the another undoctored window passed at 74 per cent.

A spokesman said: ‘Speaking to the driver, officers spotted the tints and advised the driver they were illegal. The man was reported for the tints but removed them at the roadside after our conversation so we did not take further action.’

