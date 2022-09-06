News you can trust since 1877
Speeding driver clocked at 104mph on A27 banned from roads and told to pay over £850

POLICE stopped a driver speeding at 104mph on the A27.

By Steve Deeks
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 8:42 am

The capture by traffic officers near Chichester led to the driver being banned for six months and having to pay over £850 for their offence.

Following the driver’s appearance in court, Sussex Roads Police posted on Twitter: ‘A driver who we stopped after recording their speed at 104mph on the A27 Chichester has been disqualified from driving for 6 months and given a £692 fine, £110 costs and £69 victim surcharge.’

The A27
