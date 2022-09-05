Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have made several arrests over a string of burglaries in Gosport. Stock picture: Habibur Rahman

Officers have charged two people.

Joshua Stedman, 31 and of no fixed abode, was arrested this weekend and charged with burglary at Hardway Sailing Club on August 18, burglary in Beauchamp Avenue on August 31, and four counts of fraud by false representation.

Stedman has been charged over a burglary in Northway, Gosport, on September 3, when items including credit cards, car keys, and an iPad were stolen.

He also faces a charge of shoplifting, relating to £174 worth of alcohol stolen from Asda in Speedfields Park, Fareham, on August 30.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

Also charged was Craig James, 28, of Pine Road in Bournemouth, who faces charges over a burglary in Beauchamp Avenue on August 31 and two counts of fraud by false representation.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said three others had been arrested.

He said: ‘A 48-year-old woman from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and was released but remains under investigation.

‘A 48-year-old man from Fareham was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and a burglary at Curlew Walk in Gosport on 1 September. He has been bailed with conditions until 2 October.

‘Finally, a 37-year-old man was arrested and recalled to prison. He was also arrested on suspicion of a burglary on James Close in Gosport on 3 September, and remains under investigation in relation to this.’