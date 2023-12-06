Spike in rogue traders targeting vulnerable elderly residents in Havant and Bedhampton
Police officers in have reported that there has been a spike in the number of malicious individuals pretending to be officially qualified and offering services. This often leads to scams and fraud. Havant Police reported on Facebook; “Your Barncroft and Bedhampton team have noticed a recent increase in reports of rogue traders particularly targeting elderly members of the community.
"Rogue traders are people who call at your door pretending to be qualified tradespeople and offering to do work on your home. They may suggest urgent repairs need carrying out at your home.
"They may pressurise you to make quick decisions to have work done, pay in advance for materials or do poor work at highly inflated prices.” Police have advised people to never hand over money to someone you don’t trust, agree for someone to do work who is just passing through and to only pay once the work is done.