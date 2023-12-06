Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police officers in have reported that there has been a spike in the number of malicious individuals pretending to be officially qualified and offering services. This often leads to scams and fraud. Havant Police reported on Facebook; “Your Barncroft and Bedhampton team have noticed a recent increase in reports of rogue traders particularly targeting elderly members of the community.

"Rogue traders are people who call at your door pretending to be qualified tradespeople and offering to do work on your home. They may suggest urgent repairs need carrying out at your home.

Police said there have been a increased number of reports of rogue traders in the Barncroft area of Havant and Bedhampton. Picture: Google Street View.

