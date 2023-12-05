Two teenagers have been hospitalised with life-threatening injuries following a serious crash in Southsea.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The collision took place at the junction of Richmond Road and Clarendon Road yesterday evening (December 4). Police initially spotted a moped travelling along Somers Road, Somers Town, at 11.50pm.

The rider of the white Honda moped, carrying a pillion passenger, failed to stop for officers in the marked car. They then continued Margate Road, Victoria Road North and Victoria Road South.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision took place on Clarendon Road, Southsea, at the junction with Richmond Road. Police said the collision involved two people on a white Honda moped and a BMW 1 Series. Picture: Google Street View.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the bike was then involved in a crash with a BMW 1 Series. They added: “The two teenage boys on the moped, one from Portsmouth and one from Southsea, suffered serious and life-threatening injuries and have been taken to hospital, where they are currently being treated.

"No arrests have been made at this stage. As part of our investigation, we are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, as well as anyone with CCTV or doorbell camera footage along the route taken by the moped.

"We would also particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam footage of the collision or the police pursuit.” The force said that they are carrying out normal practice by referring the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.