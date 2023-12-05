News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Two teenagers fighting for their lives in hospital after serious moped crash in Southsea

Two teenagers have been hospitalised with life-threatening injuries following a serious crash in Southsea.
By Freddie Webb
Published 5th Dec 2023, 17:42 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 17:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The collision took place at the junction of Richmond Road and Clarendon Road yesterday evening (December 4). Police initially spotted a moped travelling along Somers Road, Somers Town, at 11.50pm.

The rider of the white Honda moped, carrying a pillion passenger, failed to stop for officers in the marked car. They then continued Margate Road, Victoria Road North and Victoria Road South.

NOW READ: "Dangerous" dog seized after biting person

The collision took place on Clarendon Road, Southsea, at the junction with Richmond Road. Police said the collision involved two people on a white Honda moped and a BMW 1 Series. Picture: Google Street View.The collision took place on Clarendon Road, Southsea, at the junction with Richmond Road. Police said the collision involved two people on a white Honda moped and a BMW 1 Series. Picture: Google Street View.
The collision took place on Clarendon Road, Southsea, at the junction with Richmond Road. Police said the collision involved two people on a white Honda moped and a BMW 1 Series. Picture: Google Street View.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the bike was then involved in a crash with a BMW 1 Series. They added: “The two teenage boys on the moped, one from Portsmouth and one from Southsea, suffered serious and life-threatening injuries and have been taken to hospital, where they are currently being treated.

"No arrests have been made at this stage. As part of our investigation, we are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, as well as anyone with CCTV or doorbell camera footage along the route taken by the moped.

"We would also particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam footage of the collision or the police pursuit.” The force said that they are carrying out normal practice by referring the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Anyone with information about the collision is advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44230495917. Reports can also be submitted online via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website.