Two teenagers fighting for their lives in hospital after serious moped crash in Southsea
The collision took place at the junction of Richmond Road and Clarendon Road yesterday evening (December 4). Police initially spotted a moped travelling along Somers Road, Somers Town, at 11.50pm.
The rider of the white Honda moped, carrying a pillion passenger, failed to stop for officers in the marked car. They then continued Margate Road, Victoria Road North and Victoria Road South.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the bike was then involved in a crash with a BMW 1 Series. They added: “The two teenage boys on the moped, one from Portsmouth and one from Southsea, suffered serious and life-threatening injuries and have been taken to hospital, where they are currently being treated.
"No arrests have been made at this stage. As part of our investigation, we are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, as well as anyone with CCTV or doorbell camera footage along the route taken by the moped.
"We would also particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam footage of the collision or the police pursuit.” The force said that they are carrying out normal practice by referring the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Anyone with information about the collision is advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44230495917. Reports can also be submitted online via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website.