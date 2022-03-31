The 53-year-old, of Kiln Road, in Sherborne St John, Basingstoke, stabbed Geoffrey and Michelle Hibbert to death at their home.

Elliot has been convicted for the homicidal attack following a four-week trial at Winchester Crown Court, on March 4.

He previously denied two counts of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Tina Lowe described Stanley Elliot murdering the married couple as a 'senseless and horrific incident'. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

The bodies of Geoffrey, 61, and Michelle, 29, were discovered by officers at their home in Buckland Avenue, Basingstoke, at 1.59am, on June 20, 2021.

Jurors heard the day before, the married couple asked Elliott to look after their young child so they could enjoy a night out in Reading.

Elliot killed both of them as they returned in the early hours of the next morning.

Winchester Crown Court heard Mrs Hibbert had called 999 and had named her attacker as ‘Stan Elliott’.

Today, Elliot was handed a life sentence for both murders, of which the minimum term is 34 years.

Speaking after the hearing, Detective Chief Inspector Tina Lowe said: ‘Our thoughts, first and foremost, are with the families and friends of Geoffrey and Michelle Hibbert.

‘This was a senseless and horrific incident which resulted in two people losing their lives and a young child losing his parents.

‘I hope Geoffrey and Michelle’s family will be able to feel a small sense of comfort that justice has been delivered and that Stanley Elliott will spend a long time in prison for what he has done.

‘Parts of the investigation were particularly harrowing and I would like to commend my staff for handling the case professionally and with the victims at the forefront of their minds throughout.’

