An appeal has been launched after a woman was groped by an unknown man in Portsmouth.

Between 5pm and 5:30pm on Monday, August 12, a woman was walking on a path adjacent to Buckingham Street, heading to the car park at Settlers Close, when an unknown male approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks. The woman screamed and the male ran away along Arundel Street towards Fratton.

He was described as 5ft 9in, dark skin, short black hair with a fringe, aged in his 20s, slim build and wearing a short-sleeved grey t-shirt. The police have issued an image of a man they would like to speak to in relation to this matter. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call 101 quoting reference 44240345311.