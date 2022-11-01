A manhunt was launched by police to find the white man, thought to be in his late 20s, who approached the 19-year-old as she walked along Winston Churchill Avenue. Detectives said she was then raped in an alleyway close to River Street between 11pm on Sunday October 2 and 1.30am the following morning.

Police have been ‘proactive’ carrying out patrols and scoping CCTV in the area but the force has yet to arrest anyone. ‘Our investigation is ongoing,’ a police spokeswoman said. The man is described as being 6ft 1in tall, stocky with short brown hair and stubble.

River Street, Portsmouth. Pic Google

Detective chief inspector Dal Andrews said last month: ‘We appreciate this took place late on Sunday evening or early on Monday morning, but we believe there would have been people in the area that can help our enquiries. We take reports of this nature very seriously.

‘As part of the thorough investigation being undertaken by our specialist rape and serious sexual offences team, Operation Amberstone, we will be looking to review all relevant CCTV footage as there are many cameras on the route that the woman had walked. In addition our Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carrying out additional patrols in the area. Anyone with any concerns can speak to one of these officers if they need advice or have information that could assist us.’