The pedal-cycle was snatched outside from Gosport Leisure Centre in Forest Way yesterday afternoon. Officers from Gosport West and East teams carried out a quick investigation.

They were able to trace the bike and the suspected criminal who stole it. Police handed them n out of court disposal, with the bicycle being handed back to its rightful owners.

The bike was stolen from Gosport Leisure Centre. Picture: Google Street View.

Gosport Police posted the update on its Facebook page. They said: ‘A bike was reported stolen from Gosport Leisure Centre at approximately 3pm on May 11.

‘With some quick investigation and action from Gosport West and East NPTs by 21:30 the same day (just 6 hours later), the bike was located and the suspect was given an out of court disposal for the offence of going equipped to steal.

