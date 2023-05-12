News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Stolen bike recovered by police six hours after being taken in Gosport as thief punished

Police have managed to recover a bike six hours after it was stolen in Gosport.

By Freddie Webb
Published 12th May 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read

The pedal-cycle was snatched outside from Gosport Leisure Centre in Forest Way yesterday afternoon. Officers from Gosport West and East teams carried out a quick investigation.

They were able to trace the bike and the suspected criminal who stole it. Police handed them n out of court disposal, with the bicycle being handed back to its rightful owners.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: Woman charged with murdering her mum

The bike was stolen from Gosport Leisure Centre. Picture: Google Street View.The bike was stolen from Gosport Leisure Centre. Picture: Google Street View.
The bike was stolen from Gosport Leisure Centre. Picture: Google Street View.
Most Popular

Gosport Police posted the update on its Facebook page. They said: ‘A bike was reported stolen from Gosport Leisure Centre at approximately 3pm on May 11.

‘With some quick investigation and action from Gosport West and East NPTs by 21:30 the same day (just 6 hours later), the bike was located and the suspect was given an out of court disposal for the offence of going equipped to steal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Special mention must go to PS Sutton and PS Musson who facilitated the recovery and safe return of the bike to its owners.’