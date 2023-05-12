Stolen bike recovered by police six hours after being taken in Gosport as thief punished
Police have managed to recover a bike six hours after it was stolen in Gosport.
The pedal-cycle was snatched outside from Gosport Leisure Centre in Forest Way yesterday afternoon. Officers from Gosport West and East teams carried out a quick investigation.
They were able to trace the bike and the suspected criminal who stole it. Police handed them n out of court disposal, with the bicycle being handed back to its rightful owners.
Gosport Police posted the update on its Facebook page. They said: ‘A bike was reported stolen from Gosport Leisure Centre at approximately 3pm on May 11.
‘With some quick investigation and action from Gosport West and East NPTs by 21:30 the same day (just 6 hours later), the bike was located and the suspect was given an out of court disposal for the offence of going equipped to steal.
‘Special mention must go to PS Sutton and PS Musson who facilitated the recovery and safe return of the bike to its owners.’