A stolen van that was dumped and set on fire in Wickham has been recovered by police.

Rural task force officers found the vehicle abandoned in the Wickham area yesterday (August 27).

The silver vehicle, discovered in Titchfield Lane, was reportedly stolen earlier this week.

An investigation into the theft and damage is ongoing. Fareham Police reported on Facebook: “The Rural Crime Task Force have been out again, this time we have been in the Wickham area.

“We have attended a burnt out van on Titchfield lane, and identified it as a stolen van from the previous evening. The van has been seized and enquiries are ongoing.”

