Stones thrown at police officers by a ‘hostile’ individuals attending a huge car meet in Southsea .

A number of individuals associated with this were reported to be involved in dangerous and anti-social driving, public disorder and violence. This also includes an assault on a member of the public, and one driver was arrested for drug driving in Fareham.

Local officers attended to engage with the group in Southsea, and they were met with a ‘hostile crowd of approximately 500 people’, including individuals throwing stones at police. Officers were able to disperse the group safely away from the area to prevent any further escalation.

Chief Inspector Marcus Cator said: “We do recognise that not all car enthusiasts who meet up socially are involved in criminal or anti-social behaviour, however there were some individuals last night who demonstrated a clear lack of regard for the safety of not only themselves but other road users and the community at large.

“Our efforts are now ongoing to review CCTV footage and all available evidence to establish the extent of any offences that occurred across the county, and deal with anyone identified as being involved.”

