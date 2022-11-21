Several victims were left injured after gunmen David Anthony, 22, and Liam Hamblett, 24, opened fire on their targets in a local-authority-owned field by Havant and South Downs College, College Road, Waterlooville, on May 21 last year. Tensions were running high after Anthony had split up from his boyfriend with Portsmouth Crown Court hearing there was ‘animosity between them’.

Hamblett, holding a BB gun, then opened fire at the former boyfriend - with a pellet ‘hitting him below the nipple’, prosecutor Paul Fairley told the court. The victim promptly called the police as matters escalated.

The court heard how one female was left ‘scared’ and with pain in her leg after Anthony shot her twice. Another woman heard a ‘pop’ before Anthony suddenly appeared and shot her in the stomach and arm, leaving a ‘stinging’ pain.

A third female, who knew Anthony, was then approached by the defendant. ‘He asked, “why are you running your mouth off?” He then spat on her shoes. Hamblett then pulled out a BB gun and pointed it at her and pulled the trigger. She was left with stinging in the arm,’ Mr Fairley said.

A cry of ‘shoot the ginger’ was then heard before a male was shot in the head. Mr Fairley said: ‘He was shot in the forehead and the side of the left ear, elbow and then on the chin.’

Another person, who mistakenly thought it was all ‘a joke’ at first, found themselves being fired at ‘all over the body’ with them hit in the ‘head, legs and arms’, leaving the victim with a stinging sensation. Another victim was also blasted in the face.

Mr Fairley added: ‘Mercifully they only suffered minor injuries but there was opportunity for more serious injuries especially when those who were fired in the face and head.’

The attack left one victim saying she now suffers with ‘panic attacks’ and has ‘nightmares’.

The court heard Anthony had been out of trouble since the incident and had tried to ‘change his life’ after cutting down on drugs and alcohol. Hamblett, despite having a ‘poor record’ including previous for robbery, had stayed out of trouble for 15 months.

Anthony admitted three charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and three counts of assault by beating. Hamblett pleaded guilty to three charges of assault by beating.

Judge, Recorder Richard Tutt, said both defendants had a ‘realistic prospect of rehabilitation’ and had made ‘improvements’ in their lives. He handed Anthony, of no fixed address, 32 weeks jail suspended for 18 months. He was given 35 rehabilitation days.