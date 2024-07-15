Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A “stupid” reckless BMW driver was told by a judge he could have killed someone when he attempted to give police the slip during a chase.

Alfie Clark was chased by officers when he was spotted driving dangerously on a wet, dark day with no licence and insurance on November 18.

Portsmouth Crown Court was shown police dashcam footage as the 19-year-old attempted to evade blue-lighted traffic officers with sirens by driving at up to 60mph in 30mph residential roads where parked cars were in Littlehampton.

The pursuit ended when dad-of-one Clark crashed the car into a building before jumping out and running. Officers caught the menace who went on to admit a number of driving offences having previously had no convictions to his name. However, the court heard he was a drug user and had a drug debt.

When Clark, with no legal representation, was asked to explain his behaviour by judge James Newton-Price KC, he said: “I shouldn’t have got in the car in the first place. It was a stupid thing to do and I’m sorry.”

The judge responded by saying “you could have hit someone or killed them” before Clark replied: “I just panicked (when he saw police).”

Judge Newton-Price continued: “You sped up and tried to avoid police. You drove down a road with no consideration for other road users. Someone could have stepped out from where there were parked cars. (The chase) went through the busy town centre.”

The judge added: “I have to sentence people like you who kill people and I don’t want you to end up like that as that could be the consequence - and I would have to send you to prison for many years.”

The judge took into account Clark’s previous good character, young age and early guilty pleas before deciding the offending “just dips below the custody threshold”. Clark was given an 18-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, told to complete 25 rehabilitation days and was disqualified from driving for 18 months with an extended driving test required to pass a test in the future.

Clark, of Manning Road, Littlehampton, admitted charges of driving with no insurance, no licence, dangerous driving, failing to stop and not providing a specimen.