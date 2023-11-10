A successful business owner has admitted assaulting a female and sending an offensive public message when appearing in court – and will be sentenced in the New Year for his crimes.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nolan Bird, 48, of Hinton Manor Lane, Lovedean, pleaded guilty to assault by beating against Heather Bird on March 8 during an appearance at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

READ NOW: Landlords call time after 24 years

He also admitted a charge of sending an offensive/ indecent/obscene/menacing public communication on May 6.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse Saturday 3rd November 2018 FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bird, who jointly owns NA Curtain Walling in Horndean, had his case adjourned until January 3 for a pre-sentence report. He was granted conditional bail. Ms Bird is listed as an active secretary of the company on Companies House.

Bird set up NA Curtain Walling with a friend in 2002. They set up the company as specialist installation contractors for curtain walling and glazing systems. It is now one of the largest organisations of its kind in the UK, employing 50 people at its office and more than 150 subcontractors on building sites across the UK.

It won the Steel Project Award, in the national Schueco Excellence Awards, and then was further crowned Overall Winner 2020. In 2016, NA Curtain Walling was highly commended in the Small Business of the Year award at The News’ Business Excellence Awards.

The firm has built an impressive building portfolio including projects such as Heathrow Terminal, Westfield Shopping Centre as well as smaller projects in and around Portsmouth including Admiral Lord Nelson School and the Round House in Gunwharf Quays. It was also honoured for its work on the building which is home to the English National Ballet in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bird said in 2020: ‘‘The longevity and continued success is down to the people within the business who consistently give 100 per cent. We value our staff and that enables us to move forward as a team to deliver large complex facade packages successfully with continued client focus and repeat business.