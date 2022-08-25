Suspect into brutal daytime attack on Gosport footballer near Gunwharf Quays released by police

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gosport Borough FC condemned ‘despicable delinquents’ for the vicious unprovoked attack on midfielder Billie Busari, 21, in Victory Street on July 22.

Police said the University of Portsmouth student was ‘punched and knocked to the ground’ resulting in a fractured jaw that required surgery.

Gosport Borough midfielder Billie Busari was the victim of an unprovoked attack near Gunwharf Quays last Friday. Picture: Tom Phillips

A 23-year-old man, from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, criminal damage and possessing an offensive weapon. He was bailed to appear back before police earlier this week.

Following his recall, police have now decided to release him – but he remains a suspect.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘He has been released from conditional police bail but remains under investigation while our enquiries continue.’

The first suspect is described as being aged in his 20s, around 6ft 1in tall and of skinny build. He was wearing a camouflaged-style vest top.

The second suspect is described as being aged in his 30s, around 5ft 9ins tall and of stocky build. He was a wearing a nude-coloured top with blue jeans.

Police said one of the suspects was walking a dog at the time of the incident.

Gosport chairman Iain McInnes - a former Portsmouth FC chairman - said in a statement that ‘mindless thugs’ staged ‘a cowardly attack on one of the nicest young men you could wish to meet.

‘Billie is back home in London along with his family as you can imagine all fairly traumatised by events,’ he added.

