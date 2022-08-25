Man carrying a knife is arrested outside Portsmouth and Southsea railway station say police
POLICE in Portsmouth have arrested a man allegedly found to be carrying a knife near a railway station.
Officers from the city were investigating an alleged theft when they apprehended a 21-year-old suspect from Landport.
The incident took place on Tuesday evening near the Portsmouth and Southsea railway station.
A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘We were called at 5.53pm to a report that a man had been seen trying to steal from a vehicle. We attended and located a man in the area who was found in possession of a number of items expected to have been stolen. He was also found to have a knife in his bag.’
Omar Osman, 21, of St Faith’s Road, has been charged with theft from a motor vehicle and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.
He has been remanded into custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning.