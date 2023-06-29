The perceived substances and other paraphernalia were passed on to the force on Tuesday afternoon. A police spokesman said they were handed in at the front counter after being discovered on a cycle track between Fareham and Gosport.

He added: ‘We will always encourage people to make us aware of anything related to drugs supply in the community – whether this be regarding making finds such as these, or reporting suspicious activity/behaviour. However we would urge people to be cautious and not handle items such as syringes due to the risk they pose.’

The suspected substances were handed to Gosport Police on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Gosport Police.

Gosport Police made a statement on Facebook on Tuesday. The force said: ‘Thank you to the member of the public who's just dropped off this little bundle to us. It will all now be booked in for destruction. More drugs and drug paraphernalia, including used needles, off the streets and out of harm's way.’

The police spokesman advised anyone who finds suspected drugs, substances, or paraphernalia, to call 101.