Suspected drug driver stopped in van and arrested by police as drugs seized

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving offences after being detained by police.

By Steve Deeks
Monday, 7th March 2022, 12:01 pm

It comes after officers were on routine patrols and stopped a white Peugeot van, having seen it driving in excess of the speed limit, on Hound Road, Hedge End, just before 7.50pm on Friday March 4.

Officers spoke with the driver of the vehicle and subsequently found a quantity of Class B drugs, which were seized.

Police

The man was also subject to a roadside drugs wipe – which he failed after it tested positive for cannabis.

A 28-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and possession of a Class B drug.

He was released under investigation.

