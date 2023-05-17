On Tuesday, police delivered on their mantra to ‘relentlessly pursue criminals and put victims of crime first’ by carrying out the targeted raids.

They led to the arrest of a 35-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman on suspicion of handling stolen goods, and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs in Westfield Road. The woman was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug. Both have been bailed until August 16 pending further enquiries. A large quantity of cash, high value mountain bikes, e-scooters, alcohol, and disc cutters – all believed to have been stolen – were seized.

Police raids in Gosport and Fareham. Pic Hants police

A suspected firearm and crossbow were seized at a house in Sunbeam Way. A 34 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supply of Class A and B drugs at an address on Kiln Road. He has been released from custody without charge, but remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, phones and other electronic items were seized at an address on Wilmott Lane. A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and theft at an address on Battery Hill. He has been bailed until August 16 pending further enquiries.

‘Every piece of information provided by you is reviewed and feeds into that intelligence picture which, once developed, leads to action like you have seen today. You can report information to us by calling 101, or using the reporting tool on our website: www.hampshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/’

