"Suspicious incident" as boy approached by a stranger in a playground in Paulsgrove leading to police appeal
Between 5pm and 5.30pm on Thursday, June 26, a man approached an eight-year-old boy near the playground on Marsden Road. The boy then shouted at the man and the man left the scene, police said.
As a result of what police have described as “a suspicious incident”, officers have issued an image of a man they would like to speak to.
A police statement said: “The man is described as white, aged 20-30 years old, about 5ft 9in tall, skinny build, short dark brown hair. He also had tattoos on his left arm and on the right side of his neck.
“If anyone knows this man or has any information about the above incident, please call 101 quoting reference 44250284262.”