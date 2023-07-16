Portsmouth and Southsea station has been cordoned off by officers while they carry out an investigation this morning. British Transport Police Hampshire reported on Twitter: "Officers are currently responding to reports of a suspicious item at Portsmouth and Southsea station.

“The station is closed and cordons are in place to allow specialist officers to assess the item. Further updates will be shared here when we have them.” One eye witness said fire engines are also at the scene.

Portsmouth and Southsea railway station is closed this morning while police deal with a "suspicious item". Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 120821-17)

South Western Railway (SWR) said trains may be cancelled due to the incident. They reported on Twitter: “A problem currently under investigation is affecting the railway at Portsmouth and Southsea.

“Trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised because of this problem.” Further information regarding train cancellations and times can be found on the SWR website.

