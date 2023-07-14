Train Strikes: Reduce timetable confirmed by South Western Railway in Portsmouth next week - strike days
ASLEF and RMT unions are holding more days of industrial action. South Western Railway (SWR) will be running reduced services across most of next week.
From Monday, July 17, to Saturday, July 22, railway services will be running on a reduced timetable. Between Monday and Wednesday next week, ASLEF union members not working overtime means SWR has to run less trains.
Typically, services will run hourly in off-peak periods, interspersed with cancellations in the evening. First and last trains are also at risk of not running.
Trains next Thursday will be significantly impacted by RMT union strikes, with trains only operating between 7am and 7pm. This will also happen next Saturday (July 22).
Services will only begin at 7.30am next Friday – while running on a reduced timetable – as the ASELF strikes continue. Chief Operating Officer at South Western Railway, Stuart Meek, said: ‘We’re sorry that customers will again face disruption due to industrial action by the ASLEF union and strike action by the RMT union.
‘On days of strike action by the RMT union we are sorry to ask that customers should only travel if absolutely necessary. We have worked hard to improve our service offering during RMT strike action and are pleased to confirm that we will operate services to and from Ascot on Thursday, July 20.’
Passengers are always advised to check their journeys before they travel. More information can be found on the SWR website.
Strike list
RMT strikes
Thursday, July 20
Saturday, July 22
Sunday, July 29
ASELF Overtime Ban
Monday, July 17
Tuesday, July 18
Wednesday, July 19
Thursday, July 20
Friday, July 21
Saturday, July 22