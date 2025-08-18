A “suspicious” male has been arrested for drug supply offences after a stash of narcotics was found.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police found a quantity of suspected Class A drugs following a search in Arminers Close, Gosport. The substances were discovered in a black BMW vehicle at around 4pm.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said an arrest was made following a report of a “suspicious male” on August 7. “A black BMW was searched and a quantity of suspected Class A drugs were seized,” they added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A 27-year-old man from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. He was released under investigation while further enquiries continue.”

Gosport Police confirmed in a social media statement that a house was searched following checks made by a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO). An occupant was found to be in possession of the BMW’s car keys. “A great team effort, bringing offenders to justice,” the force said.

Anyone with further information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44250355325, Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.