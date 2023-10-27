Sussex police arrest third man after 14-year-old boy abducted in Selsey near Chichester
and live on Freeview channel 276
Earlier this week, police arrested two men after the teenager was forced into a vehicle after he and another boy had arranged to meet someone over social media to sell a phone.
The incident took place The Selsey Centre in Manor Road, Selsey, near Chichester in West Sussex, at around 6.15pm on Tuesday 24 October.
They were met by two other males, who forced the 14-year-old into their vehicle – a dark coloured Volkswagen Golf driven by a third male – and stole the phone, before letting him go in Lockgate Road, Chichester, some five miles away around 20 minutes later. The vehicle has since been seized.
Now, a third suspect has been arrested.
A force spokesperson said: “We can confirm a third man has been arrested in connection with this incident. All three suspects have been bailed, pending further enquiries.
Meanwhile, the two boys involved and their families continue to be supported by officers.”
A 43-year-old man from Bersted and a 28-year-old man from Bognor Regis have were previously arrested on suspicion of kidnap and robbery.
Anyone with any information about the incident, or anyone with relevant mobile, CCTV or dash cam footage, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1084 of 24/10.
In particular, officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed either the incident at The Selsey Centre or where the boy was released in Lockgate Road.